What I Learned From Binge-Watching Wellness Documentaries

What would you say that your life is worth? We’re nearing September as we always do this time of year and one can imagine that plenty of movies, shows, and even commercials are going to be reminding us once again of what happened that day and why it was such a massive turning point in the USA. What many don’t often talk about is what happened to the families who were devastated when they lost someone in the tragedy that occurred that day. Many won’t even bother to look at how those families were compensated for their loss, as around 97% of the families that lost someone that day in the 9/11 attacks were eventually compensated for a rough estimate of $7 billion dollars in losses. It’s a morbid thing to think about, isn’t it? Try figuring out what your life is worth, or the life of a person you happen to love, and you might find yourself at a loss for words since many of us likely couldn’t come up with a solid number that would adequately explain how much our loved ones mean to us. But as this trailer shows, lawmakers might have been at their wit’s end trying to find a way to justify paying out in order to satisfy the families who were affected by this tragedy.