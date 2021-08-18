What I Learned From Binge-Watching Wellness Documentaries
When it comes to wellness trends, there isn’t much I won’t try. I’ve floated in a sensory deprivation tank to relax, performed a 12-hour “dopamine fast” to try to temper impulsive behaviors, and had the blood plasma drawn from my arm and micro-needled into my face in an attempt to shrink my pores. When I heard Gwyneth Paltrow was an advocate of bee-sting therapy, I hunted for someone to sting me just to see what would happen. (The short story: no one would do it.) But one portal I’ve never attempted to find enlightenment through? Wellness documentaries on Netflix.www.vegetariantimes.com
Comments / 0