Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

What I Learned From Binge-Watching Wellness Documentaries

By Megan Johnson
Vegetarian Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to wellness trends, there isn’t much I won’t try. I’ve floated in a sensory deprivation tank to relax, performed a 12-hour “dopamine fast” to try to temper impulsive behaviors, and had the blood plasma drawn from my arm and micro-needled into my face in an attempt to shrink my pores. When I heard Gwyneth Paltrow was an advocate of bee-sting therapy, I hunted for someone to sting me just to see what would happen. (The short story: no one would do it.) But one portal I’ve never attempted to find enlightenment through? Wellness documentaries on Netflix.

www.vegetariantimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Tony Robbins
Person
Brené Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Binge Watching#Common Sense#The Goop Lab#The Wim Hof Method
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviesthereminder.com

What I’m watching: a nostalgic blast from the ‘90s

I can’t recall who said, “Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be,” and I’m sure when people weaned on the action films of the last 1980s and ‘90s see “The Last Mercenary” they may have a little tweak of disappointment. Back in the era before streaming, the martial arts films...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Could Netflix Move Away From the Binge-Watch Model?

Netflix is known for its binge-watch model in which the streamer releases a bulk of episodes (usually a season or “part”) all at once, allowing the viewer to marathon multiple hours of TV in one sitting. However, not all of Netflix’s content follows this model. Much of Netflix’s increasingly expansive selection of Korean dramas come on a weekly basis, more akin to the traditional broadcast TV model that to what we’ve come to expect from the streaming giant. This suggests that a) there is something about K-dramas that encourages weekly viewing and b) Netflix is open to moving away from its binge-model strategy. As Netflix continues to grow internationally, could we see more weekly releases from the streamer? Let’s discuss!
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned From The Trailer for “Worth”

What would you say that your life is worth? We’re nearing September as we always do this time of year and one can imagine that plenty of movies, shows, and even commercials are going to be reminding us once again of what happened that day and why it was such a massive turning point in the USA. What many don’t often talk about is what happened to the families who were devastated when they lost someone in the tragedy that occurred that day. Many won’t even bother to look at how those families were compensated for their loss, as around 97% of the families that lost someone that day in the 9/11 attacks were eventually compensated for a rough estimate of $7 billion dollars in losses. It’s a morbid thing to think about, isn’t it? Try figuring out what your life is worth, or the life of a person you happen to love, and you might find yourself at a loss for words since many of us likely couldn’t come up with a solid number that would adequately explain how much our loved ones mean to us. But as this trailer shows, lawmakers might have been at their wit’s end trying to find a way to justify paying out in order to satisfy the families who were affected by this tragedy.
TV & VideosInside Higher Ed

Binge-Watching ‘The Chair’

I don’t binge-watch very often, but the new Netflix series The Chair seemed worth an exception. The cast is terrific. Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass inhabit their roles perfectly, and I have to give kudos for casting David Morse as the dean, even though his role is badly underwritten. He has been consistently excellent for decades, and I honestly don’t know why he isn’t a bigger star.
TV & VideosSand Mountain Reporter

King: I’m watching what I watch these days

This is an opinion piece. Well, Jean and I have almost completely given up something that we have done habitually for most of our lives. Now wait just a minute before you let your imaginations go crazy and conjure up all kind of wild notions. It’s nothing like some of...
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

What Olivia Rodrigo learned from Selena Gomez

Like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo is a Disney star-turned-chart-topping pop star, so it makes sense that Selena would have some valuable advice for the “Good 4 You” singer. “I met Selena, and she was so kind,” Olivia tells Variety. “She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which...
MoviesTODAY.com

'I was told to make plans for dying': Watch trailer for Selma Blair documentary

When Christina Applegate revealed earlier this week she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair was right there to express her sympathy — because Blair has been struggling with her own MS diagnosis since 2018. Now, Blair is the subject of "Introducing, Selma Blair," a discovery+ documentary focusing on...
Books & Literaturegoodmenproject.com

Five Life Lessons I Learned from the Alchemist

The Alchemist was written by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho and published in 1988. The book went on to become an international bestseller. Originally written as a novel in just 2 weeks, it has moved into the self-help sphere. The story follows Santiago on his quest to find treasure at the great pyramids of Egypt after a dream. On his travels, he meets a gypsy woman, king, and the alchemist. He also falls in love. There are many thought-provoking ideas in the book. However, there are five all of us can connect with. So, let’s put on the rucksacks and go on a journey.
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

Legs Up the Wall Benefits: What I Learned From Trying This Pose

When I first heard about the legs-up-a-wall pose, I had to try it. At the time, I had been ramping up my workouts, but I hadn’t done anything to alleviate the inevitable soreness that followed in the hours afterward. And besides, I’m always game for something new and different, as evidenced by my Google searches that included phrases like “weird recovery techniques that actually work.”
Mental HealthABA Journal

What lawyers can learn from self-love

The trendy catch phrase these days is “self-love.” When I first learned about “self-love,” I mistakenly believed this meant pampering myself. Massages, candles, scented baths, vacations and other pleasantries were indulgences that, as a busy trial attorney, I did not have time for. Loving myself might include indulging in earthly delights, but it goes much deeper than superficial rewards.
Popculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy