My Morning Jacket announced their first new album in more than six years on Tuesday (Aug. 24), a self-titled effort that is slated to drop on ATO Records on Oct. 22. In addition to the newly released single, "Regularly Scheduled Programming," the band revealed the tour dates for their first U.S. headlining run in as many years, slated to kick off on Friday (Aug. 27) with a gig at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, N.C.