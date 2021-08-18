Why Now Is the Time to Improve Your Travel Program
Tripbam CEO Steve Reynolds offers innovation advice for travel programs of all sizes as the business travel lull lingers. With corporate travel on hold for many organizations for well over a year now, as a travel manager responsible for managing spend, what should you do? Take a long vacation? Worry about your job? Keep doing what you've done in the past? My guess is many of you have justifiably done some combination of all the above; however, it's time to think differently.www.businesstravelnews.com
