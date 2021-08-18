Anonymous Donor to match the match for PADs

Submitted by PADS for Parkinson’s. Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22, the San Juan Island Community Foundation has pledged to match up to $1,000 given to PADs, the first program in North America to train dogs to detect an odor associated with Parkinson’s Disease. This great news was followed by a good-hearted anonymous donor who pledged to match the match. This means every dollar contributed to PADs between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 will instantly rabbit itself into three dollars up to the first $1,000 contributed. As the dogs would say (if only they could) that’s a lot of turkey.