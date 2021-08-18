Cancel
Texas State

Op-Ed: Texas is Our Texas, Too

By Quinn Kovar
texassignal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past May, I sat in front of legislators to testify against their attempts to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender children in Texas, including my own transgender son. Despite COVID-19 and my aversion to public speaking, I traveled to Austin many times this legislative session to plead with staffers, tell them how these bills harm our children, and beg them to at least abstain from voting. By the end of May, I’d been there so many times I lost count.

