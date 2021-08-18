Big Shiny Robot and the Multiverse of Madness!

On Tuesday night, Warner Brothers had a tall order in trying to please a crowd which has spent some time frustrated with them. At CinemaCon, movie theater owners from around the country (and some possibly from around the world) gathered at the Coloseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas to get a look at the upcoming slate of WB films headed to their theaters. After the studio opted to release all of its 2021 titles simultaneously on HBO Max, there might be some touches of animosity from the theater owners who believe day-and-date releases are costing them money by keeping potential moviegoers streaming at home. Still, WB aimed to please, showcasing three of their biggest titles: The Matrix 4, Dune, and The Batman (which releases exclusively in theaters in 2022). The exciting, albeit brief, showcase certainly should be drumming up excitement and might just be enough to plant some butts in the movie theater seats over the next 7 months.