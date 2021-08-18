Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

R. Kelly’s Sex Trial Get Underway In Brooklyn Today

By Gina Cook
 5 days ago
After years of delays and set backs, R. Kelly's sexual assault trial began today in Brooklyn. It started with a bang, as the prosecution will present a timeline that goes back to 1992. They are going back to the year he dropped his debut album, Born In The 90's, and secretly married his protégé' Aaliyah. Maria Cruz Melendez, an assistant U.S. attorney trying the case told the New York Times, “This case is about a predator.” If convicted the singer faces 10 to life.

