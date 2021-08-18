Fresh Thoughts From Fed Awaited After Market’s Worst Day In Weeks

“Buy the dip” is facing its toughest test in a month. If you think back to mid-July, the major indices tanked as concerns about the Delta variant and Fed tapering ramped up. The same factors helped set off the market’s worst drop in four weeks Tuesday, and it will keep investors on their toes again today as they await Fed minutes for any insight into a possible stimulus taper. The question is whether people will step in again to buy at lower levels.