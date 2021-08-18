Cancel
Pets

FDA: Dog food linked to death, illness in pets

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to a dog food manufacturer after hundreds of pets have fallen ill or died from eating dry dog food. Midwestern Pet Foods Inc., which is based in Illinois, issued a voluntary recall of many products on March 27. According to...

