There are some things that should never be said. Irresponsible and reckless comparisons to the Holocaust are at the top of the list. In recent weeks, however, a rash of mind-numbing Holocaust comments have been uttered by people who should know better. Take Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who compared the Biden administration to Nazi “storm troopers,” saying in a Fox News interview, “What the Biden administration is doing with Facebook and Twitter and Google is the same thing.”