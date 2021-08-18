Cancel
Capital Closeup: Afghanistan is a Disaster Today–But What Did We Get Wrong

nhtalkradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan is a Disaster Today–But What Did We Get Wrong?. And is it possible that we weren’t wrong, and things just went badly? Click the link below to tune in on this important topic.

www.nhtalkradio.com

WorldPosted by
The Atlantic

What We Got Wrong in Afghanistan

Watching the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan—the Taliban have captured a third of the country’s provincial capitals in the weeks since the U.S. military pulled its troops out—has evoked a feeling of déjà vu for me. In 2005, I was an adviser to an Iraqi infantry battalion...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
WorldMiami Herald

With Taliban in Kabul, US leaders ask what went wrong in Afghanistan

As the Taliban penetrated Kabul on Sunday, U.S. military and civilian leaders debated how nearly 20 years of efforts to rebuild Afghanistan went so horribly wrong. Ret. Admiral James Stavridis, who previously led U.S. and NATO forces in the beleaguered country, was one of many to decry the decision to withdraw all troops by the end of this month.
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.
WorldABC13 Houston

Afghanistan's collapse: Did US intelligence get it wrong?

As panicked Afghans watched Taliban fighters roll into the capital city of Kabul Sunday, sealing the collapse of the U.S.-backed government there, many Americans were left wondering how top Biden officials could have been so wrong in their recent proclamations that Kabul would not easily fall. Just days ago, a...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration.
U.S. PoliticsDefense One

We Never Did What Was Necessary in Afghanistan

All of the American angst and blame-gaming associated with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s lightning march to Kabul is the agonized flailing of a people not accustomed to losing wars. Or rather, those among us who are not accustomed to admitting we lose wars. It is painful...
MilitaryTelegraph

We didn’t need to surrender in Afghanistan

On New Year’s Eve 2001, I flew with 150 men, mainly from 16 Air Assault Brigade, from Brize Norton, via Muscat, to Kabul. My companions were the “activation party” for the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). As part of allied reaction to 9/11, Western forces hunting for Osama bin Laden had just driven the Taliban out of Kabul. ISAF was there to keep the peace and persuade Afghan forces to help them do so.
Worldkfgo.com

Starvation stalks Afghanistan, politics must be worked out fast, WFP says

(Reuters) – Millions of Afghans could soon face starvation due to the combination of conflict, drought and the coronavirus pandemic, the executive director of the World Food Programme said on Tuesday, calling on political leaders to act fast. “There’s a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict,...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden triggers attack on U.S. ammo supplies

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action is warning of more potential shortages of ammunition since the Joe Biden administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo. The organization confirmed word has come from Biden’s Department of State that a ban on importation of Russian ammunition is looming. The...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”

