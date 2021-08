Everybody wants to see Joe Thornton win the Stanley Cup. At 42, the window for Jumbo Joe to lift the greatest trophy in all of sports is very slim, but at least he’s getting one more season to try and achieve that elusive goal after signing a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. The reason is crystal clear why Thornton is still not hanging those cleats up, but he did go ahead and briefly explained why he’s taking his talents to Florida.