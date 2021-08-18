Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

$36 Million in PPP Loans Received by RIAs Violated Loan Limits: Study

By Melanie Waddell
Credit Union Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew reports show Paycheck Protection Program loans secured by advisors and facilitated by fintech firms involved misconduct. More than 6% — or $36 million — of the $590 million in PPP funds received by those in the investment management industry violated loan limits as set out in the CARES Act, according to new research.

www.cutimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Ppp Loans#Fintech#Cutimes Com#Alm#The Marketplace Directory#Cu Careers#Newsletters#Cu Times#Law Com#Globest Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Income Taxtribuneledgernews.com

SBI Education loan to study abroad: Interest rate, benefits, features explained

Aug. 23—SBI Education loan to study abroad: SBI Global Ed-Vantage is an overseas education loan exclusively for those who wish to pursue full-time regular courses at foreign colleges and universities. With an upward trend of students preferring foreign education to accomplish their career goals, SBI extends a hand towards them for making this possible with a customized financing solution.
Credits & Loansnny360.com

PPP loan borrowers under $150K get forgiveness through new portal

The Small Business Administration has created an online portal that allows for direct loan forgiveness for borrowers of up to $150,000. Now, banks and businesses that opt-in to participate have a one-stop online location for borrowers to apply for forgiveness within this SBA-driven site: directforgiveness.sba.gov. Lenders can review the application...
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Intercept

Banks Are Opting Out of PPP Loan Forgiveness

At least three major banks have decided to opt out of a new process for getting Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven directly by the Small Business Administration, The Intercept has learned, leaving their small business customers with no other recourse if the banks refuse to forgive loans or drag out the process.
Credits & Loansfinance-commerce.com

Study: 15% of PPP loans could be fraudulent

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When the Paycheck Protection Program began last year to help small businesses that were struggling during the pandemic, the federal government was determined to get the relief money out fast — so it waived much of the vetting lenders traditionally do on business loans.
Educationvidetteonline.com

Over 323,000 borrowers receive $5.8 billion in student loan forgiveness

Over 323,000 people will be receiving $5.8 billion in student loan forgiveness. Borrowers that have a total and permanent disability will be eligible for student loan forgiveness in a new regulation by the U.S. Department of Education. This regulation will help the Department of Education to provide automatic TPD discharges...
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

Auto Loans Slip at Credit Unions

An Experian report released Thursday showed credit unions this spring continued a three-year pattern of producing a smaller share of auto loans. Experian’s “State of the Automotive Finance Market“ report for the second quarter showed credit unions generated 18.2% of auto loans in the three months ending June 30, up from 17.2% in the first quarter and down from 18.8% a year earlier.
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

Schwab Launches Interactive Platform to Help Retirement Savers

Schwab Retirement Plan Services has launched an interactive, online dashboard that helps retirement plan participants assess their financial health and then aids them in creating a custom plan that offers steps toward specific savings goals, the firm announced Wednesday. In its annual survey, the firm found that 61% of participants...
Credits & Loansfa-mag.com

Study Alleges 6% Of RIAs Committed Fraud With Large PPP Loans

A controversial new study suggests that 6% of the government loans taken by registered investment advisory firms to survive business disruption during the Covid-19 pandemic were fraudulently overinflated. The study focuses on the Paycheck Protection Program loans taken out by the 2,999 investment advisory firms registered with the Securities and...
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

Loan Marketplace Mintos Receives Multiple New Financial Licenses

European loan marketplace Mintos has secured investment firm and electronic money institution licenses from the Latvian regulator Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC). Investors on Mintos have funded close to €7 billion in loans which are issued by more than 90 alternative lending companies to borrowers from around the world....
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

These local businesses each received $2M PPP loans

PITTSBURGH — Of the total 28,968 Paycheck Protection Program loans to Pittsburgh area companies, 78 were for at least $2 million during the 2021 round of the federally funded program to help small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. From Aliquippa to Zelienople, 69 businesses or organizations received loans of...
Credits & LoansCredit Union Times

NASCUS Announces Dual Charter Resource Initiative

NASCUS President/CEO Lucy Ito announced the launch of a new Dual Charter Resource Initiative and invited all state and federally chartered credit unions to join in supporting “a robust dual-chartering system.”. The announcement of the new Dual Charter Resource Initiative (DCRI) was made this week during the NASCUS 2021 Annual...
Austin, TXaccountingtoday.com

Fintechs much more likely to OK suspicious PPP loans: Study

Fintechs were almost five times more likely than traditional lenders to be involved with suspicious loans issued through the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to a new study. Nine of the 10 lenders with the highest rates of suspicious loans were financial-technology firms, according to the study released Tuesday...
Credits & Loansfinancialadvisoriq.com

Pervasive Impropriety by RIAs in PPP Loan Process: Study

A large percentage of Covid-19 economic relief loans tapped by investment management firms were obtained fraudulently, according to a new report. In all, 2,999 investment advisory firms registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission — or close to a quarter of the firms registered with the commission — obtained loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, William Beggs of the University of San Diego School of Busines and Thuong Harvison of the University of Arizona writes in a new report. In all, those firms collected more than $590 million in loans, introduced by the Small Business Administration in March 2020 to help small businesses with payroll, according to the report. Millions of borrowers obtained $659 billion in forgivable loans through the PPP program. Evidence of abuse quickly emerged, including instances of wealth management firms with disciplinary histories receiving millions of dollars in PPP loans.
Austin, TXarcamax.com

PPP loans by fintechs are at higher risk of fraud, study finds

ATLANTA — A new analysis has found more than $76 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans may have been obtained fraudulently, with many of the loans handed out by online lenders. So far, few of these “dubious” loans appeared to have been detected by authorities or repaid, according to the...
Credits & LoansBaton Rouge Business Report

Researchers estimate 15% of PPP loans fraudulent

When the federal government launched the Paycheck Protection Program last year to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic, it waived much of the vetting lenders traditionally do on business loans to get the aid distributed quickly. The lack of typical safeguards meant that fraud was likely, The New York...

Comments / 0

Community Policy