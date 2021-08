The U.S. Interior Department recently announced oil and gas leasing will resume on federal lands. As our radio partners report, many advocates across the West say the entire system of federal energy development is in desperate need of reform. Plus, the Biden administration has nominated Chuck Sams to become the nation’s next National Park Service director. If confirmed, he would be the first Indigenous person to run the agency. And, The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the bodies of Paiute children are likely buried at the site of a former Indigenous boarding school in Panguitch, Utah.