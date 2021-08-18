New Enid area principals start new school year 'crossing their fingers'

ENID, Okla. — Enid High School’s new principal said he saw lots of smiles from students coming to class before the first bell rang at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to signal the start of the school year.

Craig Liddell, previously EHS’ assistant principal and head soccer coach, was “rocking and rolling” as he made the rounds during first hour through the high school’s hallways on his first day in the new position.

“There was a real good vibe in the student body this morning,” Liddell said while leaving his office, on his way to the counselor’s office downstairs. “They know at Enid High they get treated well, and there’s a lot of respect, a lot of connections,” both in their peer groups and with the faculty.

Liddell had come back to also pick up artwork left for him by a senior named Olivia that featured a combination of characters from “Spongebob Squarepants” and “Despicable Me” and read, “Good luck, Mr. Liddell!”

With nearly 2,200 students, EHS is now the 12th-largest high school in the state, EHS assistant principal Kendon Mulanax said Wednesday.

Over 600 Plainsmen are freshmen, who Liddell said were welcomed with a full-scale orientation Tuesday in the EHS auditorium to meet their classmates, their teachers and the school administration.

“Fingers crossed, we’re off to a good start,” he said.

A "Welcome Back" display in front of Enid High School on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy_Hefton_Sr

Liddell was one of several new faces taking the reins at Enid area schools coming back to class Wednesday.

Coolidge Elementary School’s new principal, Shea Mercer, said she, too, was crossing her fingers after a really busy first day.

“You’re the last person you go to (as principal),” said Mercer, previously Coolidge’s assistant principal (and one of Liddell’s former soccer players). “It’s all on your shoulders to make those decisions for the kids in the building.”

This year, Mercer and her assistant principal decided to slightly change Coolidge’s dismissal procedure. Students at Coolidge and other EPS elementary schools now are given backpack tags instead of laminated signs with color-coded grade levels and numbers matching ones for adults picking up their little Colts after school.

As part of continued COVID precautions, Coolidge’s classes still are alternating lunch and recess, Mercer said. Two of the three classes in a grade still sit in the cafeteria during lunch, while the third stays in their classroom.

Masks are optional at Enid Public Schools this year. According to the state Department of Health, new COVID cases continue to increase in the Enid community at-large, owing largely to the delta variant’s spread among mostly unvaccinated people.

A mom walks her son to his classroom at Coolidge Elementary School on the first day of school Wednesday , Aug. 18, 2021 . (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy_Hefton_Sr

Parents are asked to report their children’s positive COVID test results to the school district, which isn’t testing on-site this year.

EPS’ updated tally count of self-reported positive cases on Wednesday reported 16 student cases currently in isolation — 11 of whom are at EHS and the three middle schools — as well as nine staff cases. Over 7,700 students are enrolled in the district’s 18 sites.

Mercer said she saw several children wearing masks Wednesday, while a lot weren’t.

“It’s really nice to see kids’ faces and see their smiles, but we also want everyone to be really safe,” Mercer said.

‘A great team’ at ChisholmChisholm Public Schools’ new high school principal said her first day at the school wasn’t hectic or busy, just “flawless.”

Angela Avila, who came to the district up the road from Hennessey Public Schools, said the first day leading her 311 young Longhorns instead felt like any other normal day of school.

Parents and families bought faculty and staff full breakfast and lunch for all five days of the high school’s work days before school also started Wednesday for the Enid area district.

Principal Angela Avila (left) talks to sophomore Brooklyn Staab about her first day of school back at Chisholm High School on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

Avila called the school “a well-oiled machine” while nearby, two male teachers folded up lunch tables and a counselor helped a student at the entrance of the main building.

Chisholm students get free breakfast and lunch every day this year, as well as portable Chromebooks, Avila said, to help kids who might “walk into that shock.”

She said alleviating that by communicating any changes or announcements would be 95% of her job for the school year.

“I just think it’s a great team all around — kids, teachers, parents, community. It has that complete package,” Avila said. “And I’ve always seen that by an outsider looking in, and I got to feel it today.”