After alcohol, cannabis is the second most-consumed psychotropic drug in the United States. While cannabis has been a recreational drug of choice for decades, its legalization in some countries has led to innovative methods of consumption and use, although the bong is a traditional favorite that will never go away. It is evident that more people are turning to marijuana than ever before, with over 7,000 new users daily in the US alone, and between 147 and 220 million users globally. The ever-evolving industry has seen the advent of CBD taking the world by storm, and the anecdotal effects of both CBD and THC are hailed as miraculous. Readily available online at the click of a button, the evolution of cannabis consumption in 2021 is simply mind-boggling. Let’s take a look at some of these methods.