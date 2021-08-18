Cancel
James Pearse Connelly interview: ‘The Masked Singer’ production designer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I really had no expectations at all,” admits Emmy winner James Pearse Connelly while discussing his nomination for production design work on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” “We’re coming off a really tricky year for set design and looking at ‘The Masked Singer,’ it was a journey. I have been on the show since day one… so I do consider this a little bit my baby.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

