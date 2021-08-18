'This will be a tough year': Thousands of kids are in COVID-19 quarantine across the US, and school has just begun
Just days into the new school year, thousands of kids are under quarantine in public school districts across the U.S. after being exposed to COVID-19. Cases and hospitalizations among children are on the rise, with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus making up about 90% of new infections among kids, according to experts. Children under 12 are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making schools a potentially dangerous environment.www.therolladailynews.com
