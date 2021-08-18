Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sooner News Daily | Wednesday (8.18.2021)

By Ryan Lewis
thefootballbrainiacs.com
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#College Football#Sporting News#Ap Top 25#American Football#Sooner News Daily#Ou#The Sooner Shop#Sun 10 3#Bypatforde#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten

The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...
Oklahoma Statecrimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: 2023 WR Brandon Inniss commits to Oklahoma

It’s awfully early, but the 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be something special. Today, the Oklahoma Sooners secured the commitment of Brandon Inniss, who comes from the Florida recruiting pipeline that Lincoln Riley has been trying to establish. The five-star wide receiver out of American Heritage in Ft. Lauderdale has offers from the who’s who of college football and chose the Sooners over schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and many more.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Recruiting News

Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma football is setting the recruiting world on fire this month and the rest of college football is starting to take notice. The Sooners, known for their offensive dominance, have a total of six commits in the 2023 class – all of them are offensive players. Their red-hot recruiting efforts began in July with commitments from four-star running back Treyaun Webb and five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. Believe it or not, the month of August has been even more impressive.
Footballtexags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (8/11) full show

Wednesday's show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs' columnist Olin Buchanan offered his thoughts on which Texas A&M players are underrated heading into the 2021 season. At the bottom of the hour, Olin shared his breakdown on player 14 in our 21 Players in 21 Days countdown, Jayden Peevy.
Oklahoma Statethefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #18 Carsten Groos

Carsten Groos comes to Oklahoma via Austin, Texas. The quarterback played football at Anderson High School. He received a scholarship offer from Columbia, but decided to walk on with the Sooners to play football. Career so Far. Groos took a redshirt season in 2020 and did not play. Current Profile.
College Sportstheonlycolors.com

Bad Betting Advice: College Football Season Preview

So far this summer, I have crunched the numbers and ran the simulations in order to estimate the odds that every FBS team has to win their division and their conference, as well as to make the College Football Playoff and to win the national title. I have also calculated the expected number of wins for each team, as well as the probability that each team will go winless, undefeated and everything in between.
Oklahoma Statethefootballbrainiacs.com

Boom News! | ’23 WR Brandon Inniss Commits to Oklahoma!

The Sooners added another massive piece to the ’23 class as wide receiver Brandon Inniss (6’0 190) out of Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage) announced his pledge to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners. Inniss is widely regarded as the number one receiver in the country and he continues the Sooners...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

5-star WR commits to Oklahoma and trolls Alabama in epic fashion (Video)

5-star wideout Brandon Innis just committed to Oklahoma, but he sure made it look like he was going to be Alabama-bound first. Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners keep crushing it out on the recruiting trail. This continued on Sunday, with 5-star wide receiver Brandon Innis announcing on CBS that he’ll be taking his talents to OU as a member of the 2023 class.
Ohio StateFOX Sports

Big Ten Preview: Ohio State features new QB C.J. Stroud, same dominant aura

Editor's Note: The story of the 2021 college football season, like several of the seasons before it, is David vs. Goliath. In each of the Power Five conferences, there is a very familiar prohibitive favorite and defending champion. As he previews the five conferences this week, RJ Young will break down the behemoth in each league and identify the potential Davids who could shake up the College Football Playoff race this fall.
College Sports247Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC alliance questioned by Paul Finebaum

With several Power Five conferences expected to announce a scheduling alliance this week, college football's decision-makers are lining up their next power play to combat the SEC's plan for expansion with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in the near future. Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the Big 12 as a Power Five conference, The Athletic reported last week that the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 are engaging in high-level discussions about an alliance — one that would not include the remaining schools in the Big 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy