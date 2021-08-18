Sooner News Daily | Wednesday (8.18.2021)

View more in
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Alabama State|saturdaytradition.com
Pump fake: Nation's No. 1 receiver fakes out Alabama fans during commitment announcement
One of the nation’s best players in the class of 2023 just faked out Alabama’s entire fan base. 5-star receiver Brandon Inniss picked Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon, but he had some fun during his announcement. Just before announcing the Sooners as his choice, Inniss briefly picked up the Alabama hat in front of him.
Ohio State|Posted byFanSided
Ohio State football: 3 teams most likely to upset Buckeyes this season
Ohio State football fans should be worried about their Buckeyes taking on these three teams. Even if Ryan Day’s Ohio State football team is favored to win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff once again, the Buckeyes need to keep an eye on these three teams this year.
San Diego, CA|Posted byLarry Brown Sports
Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement
Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Ohio State|Posted bySportsnaut
Ohio State Football Schedule and 2021 season predictions
Ohio State football schedule and predictions takeaways: Ohio State faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 1 of the college
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten
The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...
College Sports|Posted byFanSided
LSU football drama intensifying from fallout of firing of James Cregg
The LSU football program is being sued by former Tigers offensive line coach James Cregg. James Cregg has filed a lawsuit after being let go from the LSU football team back in June. The former offensive line coach of the LSU Tigers was terminated for supposedly visiting a recruit and...
Oklahoma State|crimsonandcreammachine.com
Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: 2023 WR Brandon Inniss commits to Oklahoma
It’s awfully early, but the 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be something special. Today, the Oklahoma Sooners secured the commitment of Brandon Inniss, who comes from the Florida recruiting pipeline that Lincoln Riley has been trying to establish. The five-star wide receiver out of American Heritage in Ft. Lauderdale has offers from the who’s who of college football and chose the Sooners over schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and many more.
Oregon State|247Sports
College football realignment: Paul Finebaum suggests Oregon, USC should join Big Ten Conference
While the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten conferences further their discussion on a potential alliance, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes two of the West Coast's heavyweights should leave their current league and join other elite programs in the Big Ten. Finebaum urged Oregon and USC this week to...
College Sports|thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (08/11)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus recruiting...
Oklahoma State|Posted byThe Spun
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Recruiting News
Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma football is setting the recruiting world on fire this month and the rest of college football is starting to take notice. The Sooners, known for their offensive dominance, have a total of six commits in the 2023 class – all of them are offensive players. Their red-hot recruiting efforts began in July with commitments from four-star running back Treyaun Webb and five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. Believe it or not, the month of August has been even more impressive.
Football|texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (8/11) full show
Wednesday's show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs' columnist Olin Buchanan offered his thoughts on which Texas A&M players are underrated heading into the 2021 season. At the bottom of the hour, Olin shared his breakdown on player 14 in our 21 Players in 21 Days countdown, Jayden Peevy.
Oklahoma State|thefootballbrainiacs.com
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #18 Carsten Groos
Carsten Groos comes to Oklahoma via Austin, Texas. The quarterback played football at Anderson High School. He received a scholarship offer from Columbia, but decided to walk on with the Sooners to play football. Career so Far. Groos took a redshirt season in 2020 and did not play. Current Profile.
College Sports|theonlycolors.com
Bad Betting Advice: College Football Season Preview
So far this summer, I have crunched the numbers and ran the simulations in order to estimate the odds that every FBS team has to win their division and their conference, as well as to make the College Football Playoff and to win the national title. I have also calculated the expected number of wins for each team, as well as the probability that each team will go winless, undefeated and everything in between.
College Sports|pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Aug. 21): Most Viewed of the Week, More News on the Conference Realignment Front
The Daily Bullets are brought to you by Hoboken Coffee: Get 20% off your first order. • An elite level wideout whittled his list of schools down to a Final 3 that included OSU. Those on the chopping floor? Alabama, Clemson and Oregon. [PFB]. • Dezmon Jackson is drawing comparisons...
Oklahoma State|thefootballbrainiacs.com
Boom News! | ’23 WR Brandon Inniss Commits to Oklahoma!
The Sooners added another massive piece to the ’23 class as wide receiver Brandon Inniss (6’0 190) out of Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage) announced his pledge to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners. Inniss is widely regarded as the number one receiver in the country and he continues the Sooners...
Alabama State|Posted byFanSided
5-star WR commits to Oklahoma and trolls Alabama in epic fashion (Video)
5-star wideout Brandon Innis just committed to Oklahoma, but he sure made it look like he was going to be Alabama-bound first. Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners keep crushing it out on the recruiting trail. This continued on Sunday, with 5-star wide receiver Brandon Innis announcing on CBS that he’ll be taking his talents to OU as a member of the 2023 class.
Ohio State|FOX Sports
Big Ten Preview: Ohio State features new QB C.J. Stroud, same dominant aura
Editor's Note: The story of the 2021 college football season, like several of the seasons before it, is David vs. Goliath. In each of the Power Five conferences, there is a very familiar prohibitive favorite and defending champion. As he previews the five conferences this week, RJ Young will break down the behemoth in each league and identify the potential Davids who could shake up the College Football Playoff race this fall.
College Sports|Posted byFanSided
How might a College Football Alliance affect Penn State Football?
There have been a lot of recent talks about the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 forming an alliance. This is in response to recent news that Texas and Oklahoma are to join the SEC in 2025. What could this alliance mean for Penn State football?. It is not yet clear...
Miami, FL|Posted byThe Spun
Kirk Herbstreit Names The Potential “Face” Of College Football
Who will be the “face” of college football in 2021?. Last year, there were a couple of different options, from Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Ohio State’s Justin Fields to Alabama’s Mac Jones. But who will have the honor this year?. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has an idea. The...
College Sports|247Sports
Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC alliance questioned by Paul Finebaum
With several Power Five conferences expected to announce a scheduling alliance this week, college football's decision-makers are lining up their next power play to combat the SEC's plan for expansion with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas in the near future. Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the Big 12 as a Power Five conference, The Athletic reported last week that the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 are engaging in high-level discussions about an alliance — one that would not include the remaining schools in the Big 12.
Comments / 0