Parklets Discussed at Paso Meeting 8.18.2021

LA GRANDE – A virtual Town Hall meeting was held Wednesday night hosted by Grande Ronde Hospital with Jeremy Davis, President and CEO talking about hospital capacity and concerns that are being seen both locally and regionally that can impact care in eastern Oregon. Wednesday night, Davis made the remarks and said, “Grande Ronde Hospital is doing OK, but I say that very cautiously.” Davis went on to say, “The staff at Grande Ronde is tirelessly working to take care of our community during the COVID pandemic. Currently, there are no ICU beds available in eastern Oregon.” Often patients are transferred to larger hospitals, at this time those hospitals are unable to accept new patients. Emergency Room visits have increased across the region, including Morrow, Umatilla, Wallowa, Union, Baker, and Malheur Counties showing a 200 percent increase in visits seeking emergency services.