BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, August 18 Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting parents showed up to speak out against the mask mandates in schools. But the idea of an orderly meeting was quickly thrown out the door after chaos broke out. Parents were furious about the way the board handled the meeting. We knew tensions were going to be high going into this meeting today, but what ended up taking place was nothing many of us in the room expected to happen.