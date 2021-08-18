Football Scrimmages: Grace, All Saints hosting scrimmages
Grace Community School and All Saints Episcopal School will be playing football scrimmages before the home folks on Thursday. Alba-Golden is traveling to meet All Saints. The contest is at Mewbourne Field (2695 S. SW Loop 323, Tyler, 75701) and is slated to begin at 6 p.m., while Sabine is visiting Grace with a scheduled varsity starting time of 6:30 p.m. at Clyde-Perkins Stadium (3001 University Blvd., Tyler, 75701).tylerpaper.com
