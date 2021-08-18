Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drops in Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their last training camp practice on Wednesday. It was a short, quick session that simulated what Friday's would be like during the season.

"Today was our version of a 'Fast Friday,' of what an in season Friday schedule will look like, letting our guys get a taste for that before we go on this road game," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We will see it again in Week 2 (of the regular season) when we go on the road. I want them to get a feel for what a Friday feels like, the time they'll have in the afternoon and then tomorrow will be the walkthrough stuff."

Joe Burrow continues to play well after a slow start to camp. He targeted Ja'Marr Chase multiple times during the team period on Wednesday.

The rookie made a nice catch on the first target, reaching back to make the grab with Chidobe Awuzie in coverage. Despite that play, the veteran cornerback won more than he lost against the fifth overall pick.

Chase dropped a catchable ball on the next play. Awuzie broke up another Burrow pass to Chase a few plays later, this time it was a fade in the back of the end zone. Watch the play below.

Awuzie knocked the ball away from Chase multiple times on Wednesday. He's made life tough on the fifth overall pick throughout training camp.

Chase has overcome that and gotten open plenty against Awuzie, but he's consistently dropped passes over the past few months. He's also had plenty of big plays, but the drops are hard to ignore.

“I’m not concerned about that [drops]," Taylor said. "We want him to catch the football, there’s no question about that, but again, we just want to see progress everyday in all areas and I have seen him make progress as a receiver for what we’re looking for. Again, we don’t wanna drop the football, but he’s starting to make more plays for us and we’re heading in the right direction there.”

Chase only had five drops in his final season at LSU. After a year off, it's taken him some time to get back into the swing of football life, while also adjusting to the NFL game.

“Reps. Experience. Just being out there every single day. There are guys that haven’t played football in a year and that’s gonna happen across the league this year with a lot of young players," Taylor said. "That’s where the communication is important, talking to Ja’Marr 1-on-1. ‘Hey, here’s our expectation, here’s where you were yesterday, here’s your expectation for tomorrow, let’s make the next step’ and he’s done a great job responding to that. It’s not perfect, our standard is a 10, we’re not there yet, but again I’m encouraged with all the conversations and progress he makes from day to day.”

Much like Taylor, Joe Burrow isn't worried about Chase. The duo linked up for three touchdowns during team drills on Monday.

Burrow believes that's a preview of what things are going to be like in the regular season.

"He’s getting better every day. When you’re practicing in the NFL for the first time, you have revelations every single practice," Burrow said. "He’s going to make a lot of big plays for us. We’re going to get him the ball in space and he’s going to score a lot of touchdowns."

And what if he has a drop or two?

"When a receiver drops a ball, I never say anything," Burrow said. "You just let them know you’re going to come right back to them. That’s the way this works."

