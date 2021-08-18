Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drops in Practice

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their last training camp practice on Wednesday. It was a short, quick session that simulated what Friday's would be like during the season.

"Today was our version of a 'Fast Friday,' of what an in season Friday schedule will look like, letting our guys get a taste for that before we go on this road game," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We will see it again in Week 2 (of the regular season) when we go on the road. I want them to get a feel for what a Friday feels like, the time they'll have in the afternoon and then tomorrow will be the walkthrough stuff."

Joe Burrow continues to play well after a slow start to camp. He targeted Ja'Marr Chase multiple times during the team period on Wednesday.

The rookie made a nice catch on the first target, reaching back to make the grab with Chidobe Awuzie in coverage. Despite that play, the veteran cornerback won more than he lost against the fifth overall pick.

Chase dropped a catchable ball on the next play. Awuzie broke up another Burrow pass to Chase a few plays later, this time it was a fade in the back of the end zone. Watch the play below.

Awuzie knocked the ball away from Chase multiple times on Wednesday. He's made life tough on the fifth overall pick throughout training camp.

Chase has overcome that and gotten open plenty against Awuzie, but he's consistently dropped passes over the past few months. He's also had plenty of big plays, but the drops are hard to ignore.

“I’m not concerned about that [drops]," Taylor said. "We want him to catch the football, there’s no question about that, but again, we just want to see progress everyday in all areas and I have seen him make progress as a receiver for what we’re looking for. Again, we don’t wanna drop the football, but he’s starting to make more plays for us and we’re heading in the right direction there.”

Chase only had five drops in his final season at LSU. After a year off, it's taken him some time to get back into the swing of football life, while also adjusting to the NFL game.

“Reps. Experience. Just being out there every single day. There are guys that haven’t played football in a year and that’s gonna happen across the league this year with a lot of young players," Taylor said. "That’s where the communication is important, talking to Ja’Marr 1-on-1. ‘Hey, here’s our expectation, here’s where you were yesterday, here’s your expectation for tomorrow, let’s make the next step’ and he’s done a great job responding to that. It’s not perfect, our standard is a 10, we’re not there yet, but again I’m encouraged with all the conversations and progress he makes from day to day.”

Much like Taylor, Joe Burrow isn't worried about Chase. The duo linked up for three touchdowns during team drills on Monday.

Burrow believes that's a preview of what things are going to be like in the regular season.

"He’s getting better every day. When you’re practicing in the NFL for the first time, you have revelations every single practice," Burrow said. "He’s going to make a lot of big plays for us. We’re going to get him the ball in space and he’s going to score a lot of touchdowns."

And what if he has a drop or two?

"When a receiver drops a ball, I never say anything," Burrow said. "You just let them know you’re going to come right back to them. That’s the way this works."

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Gives Details on Rehab: "Every Workout to Me was Life or Death"

Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
312
Followers
753
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Tobin
Person
Will Chase
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Mixon#American Football#Lsu#Afc North#Bengals Offense#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Burrow is struggling in training camp and one Bengals receiver has a theory why

When the Cincinnati Bengals kicked off training camp this year, the expectation was that the offense would look explosive from Day 1. With Joe Burrow surrounded by offensive weapons like Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, it seemed like the Bengals would be in a position to move the ball at will against what was supposed to be an overmatched defense. However, that hasn't been the case so far.
NFLtigerbait.com

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase 'We're Coming to Challenge the Division" in 2021

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase joined NFL Network to talk about training camp and the team's goals for the 2021 season. HURRY- BACK IN STOCK -- Joe Burrow LSU Tigers Nike Burreaux Alumni Player Jersey - White *. *TigerBait.com has teamed up with Fanatics to connect...
NFLNBC Washington

Zac Taylor Confirms Joe Burrow Won't Play Preseason Game Vs. Washington

Joe Burrow won't play preseason game vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Joe Burrow will miss his second straight preseason game Friday against the Washington Football Team, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed. "Not playing Burrow this week," Taylor told reporters after practice Monday. "That's my Week 2...
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Bengals to hold out QB Joe Burrow of Friday's preseason game

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Washington Football Team, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday. Burrow also sat out the team's first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he prepares to return from last season's left knee injury that included tears of both the ACL and MCL. Coincidentally, that injury occurred against Washington on Nov. 22.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Ed Orgeron says same thing about Garrett Nussmeier that he said about Joe Burrow 2 years ago

LSU football currently has two healthy scholarship quarterbacks on the roster — sophomore Max Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Johnson will be the starting quarterback when the Tigers open the 2021 season on the road against UCLA on September 4. He became the de facto starter after Myles Brennan suffered a broken arm earlier this month that required surgery.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bengals announce Joe Burrow's status for Week 2 of preseason

Joe Burrow isn’t ready to return to game action quite yet. On Monday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced to the media that Burrow won’t play in the team’s second preseason game against Washington, which is set to take place Friday night at FedEx Field. Burrow also didn’t play in the Bengals’ 19-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener this past Saturday.
NFLallfans.co

Joe Burrow deploys unusual practice technique to feel ‘back to normal’

As former LSU star Joe Burrow regains his health following a serious knee injury last season, it has taken him some time to feel comfortable in the pocket again. Burrow told reporters who cover the Cincinnati Bengals that nearly 2 weeks ago, he recognized that lack of pocket confidence, and had a suggestion for the coaching staff. While the defensive players can’t hit him in practice, in order to protect the knee, how about offensive assistants crowd him in the pocket? So that’s what offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher did. Now they’re called the bag men.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Ja'Marr Chase's Drops Have Officially Become an Issue

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has had drop issues all offseason. It seemed like minor issue during OTA's, but it has continued throughout training camp. And while it has consistently been a topic of conversation in practice, those issues were on display in front of a national audience on Friday night.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase struggles in preseason loss, Zac Taylor will ‘keep looking for improvement’

The Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU. Not only was he seen as the top wideout in this class, but he also had already established chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow — with whom Chase won a national championship in 2019. Chase’s ceiling is very high, but his performance in Week 2 of the preseason against Washington will be one to forget.
NFLWKRC

3 Bengals takeaways from Washington game: Guard conundrum; Chase's drops a concern

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Here are three takeaways from Friday night's 17-13 Bengals loss at the Washington Football Story (click here for game story):. The Skinny: It's not a good thing that with just one preseason game remaining Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said following the game that, "We don't really have starting guards yet."

Comments / 0

Community Policy