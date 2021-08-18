Violinist David Kim To Join Pianist Hyunsoon Whang For Complete Brahms Sonatas For Violin And Piano

For a couple of decades it has been the custom to end the Tanglewood season with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, a work designed to carry music-lovers away in spasms of joy sufficient to take them to the beginning of the following summer, or at least until the BSO begins its winter season in Symphony Hall. Before the current tradition got established, the final work on a Tanglewood season varied from year to year, though it was always a major work of some weight, and usually a work that filled a program by itself and involved the chorus as well as the orchestra. In 2021, though, owing to lingering effects of the COVID pandemic, there was no vocal element at all during the season, so Beethoven’s Ninth was out, as were such earlier finales as the Mahler Eighth Symphony or Britten’s War Requiem, which have both served the purpose in living memory. So the decision was made to bring the 2021 season to its close with works (two, rather than one full-concert-length scores) by one of Beethoven’s greatest admirers, a composer who stands high in rankings for seriousness and therefore fitting for this event. The choice for the concert, then, was, probably the senior active conductor in the world today, having celebrated his 94th birthday a month earlier presided.[i]