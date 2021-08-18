Cancel
Violinist David Kim To Join Pianist Hyunsoon Whang For Complete Brahms Sonatas For Violin And Piano

waltersherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron University professor Hyunsoon Whang will be joined by violinist David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, when she takes the stage at the University Theatre on Tuesday, August 24. Kim and Whang will present a recital featuring the complete Brahms sonatas for violin and piano. The 7:30 p.m. performance is sponsored by Cameron University Lectures and Concerts Series and…

www.waltersherald.com

