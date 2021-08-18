Cancel
Broomfield, CO

Conga acquires AI contract risk platform

By Lucas High
bizwest.com
 5 days ago

BROOMFIELD — Conga, tradename for AppExtremes LLC, a company engaged in end-to-end digital document transformation, has acquired Contract Wrangler Inc., a platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess terms and obligations in contracts based on revenue, risk and cost impacts once the contract is executed.

bizwest.com

Comments / 0

 

#Ai#Appextremes Llc#Contract Wrangler Inc#Women In Health Care#Conga Ceo#Bizwest Media Llc#The Business Journal#Bizwest#Digital#Breakingground
