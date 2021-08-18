Conga acquires AI contract risk platform

WPP announces that it has acquired Satalia, a technology company offering market-leading AI solutions for clients. Satalia is a global leader in enterprise AI and one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies, whose clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever. Combining machine learning and optimisation, it builds technologies that helps clients transform their business strategies and radically improve operational efficiency. The company was founded by CEO Dr Daniel Hulme in 2008. Daniel is a globally recognised expert in AI, a regular TEDx and Google speaker, and a Kauffman Global Scholar. He has over 20 years of experience in AI, having received his Masters and PhD in AI from UCL where he is currently Entrepreneur in Residence. He is also a lecturer for LSE’s Marshall Institute and holds advisory positions in both the private and public sectors.