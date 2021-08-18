Pulitzer Prize Winner and New York Times National Security Correspondent David Sanger to Speak at OU
NORMAN, OKLA. – David Sanger, three-time Pulitzer Prize winner and national security correspondent for The New York Times, will speak at a University of Oklahoma Presidential Speakers Series dinner, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Ave., on the OU Norman campus. In a fireside chat with former AT&T CEO and OU alumnus Randall Stephenson, Sanger will…www.waltersherald.com
