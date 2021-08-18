Cancel
Books & Literature

A biweekly feature courtesy of The Grateful American Book Prize Showing our children that their past is prelude to their future

waltersherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some who believe the suffrage movement began on July 4, 1776—even though traction was tepid until the mid-1800s. But, by August 18, 1920, headway had been hearty for some time; now, only one state was needed to catapult the 19th amendment into ratification. Meanwhile, as the Tennessee House of Representatives voted on the legislation that seemed likely to tango into a tie, 24-year-old…

Mitchell, SDcityofmitchell.org

Children's Blizzard - Book Discussion

Inspired by a ferocious storm that struck Dakota Territory in 1888, the 2021 One Book South Dakota "The Children's Blizzard" is a historical novel that hits close to home. Covering events that occurred in what is now South Dakota, the newly released Melanie Benjamin novel is a reader-friendly, discussable book that is particularly intriguing for residents of the state. Marilyn Carlson Aronson will lead a book discussion at the Corn Palace Outdoor Plaza. This event is hosted in partnership with the South Dakota Humanities Council.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Minnesota Woman’s Unique Children’s Book Series Featured on Kickstarter Close to Reaching Goal

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Minnesota's own Stacy C. Bauer, a teacher and mom who loves writing and had a vision to create a different type of children's book, to help young people discover what they are capable of. In searching for the topics for her book, she ran across some young people that are achieving amazing goals right now. By reaching out to this one person, she discovered that there are many children out there already doing what they can to do good things to make our world a better place.
Economythevermontstandard.com

In the final week of our Annual Appeal, we’re grateful and hopeful

Like at most newspapers, times have been tough at the Standard. But unlike most newspapers, our situation doesn’t appear to be hopeless. In fact, it’s quite hopeful. As I’ve chronicled in these pages in the past, the Standard now only generates about half as much revenue from the sale of advertising as it used to. In large part, that’s due to changes in the way people buy and sell things. Big box retailers and chain stores that don’t advertise in community newspapers attract most of the customers, which comes at the expense of smaller independent stores that tend to be the most loyal newspaper advertisers. And the rapid consumer shift today towards purchasing from Amazon and other online retailers has negatively impacted many local stores, and therefore local newspapers. When businesses struggle or cease to exist, they no longer advertise in the paper.
kcrw.com

The past and present of American utopianism

Well before the counterculture years of the ‘60s and ‘70s , 17th and 18th century America offered fertile grounds for those with utopian impulses. Groups like the Shakers, the Oneida community, and even the ideas of the Transcendentalists were founded on the notion that their societies would be so appealing and perfect that they would give rise to larger movements.
Mckinney, TXthejacksonpress.org

How popular talent shows are exposing our American idols

NOTE: Today’s Daily Article is by Mark Turman, pastor of Crosspoint Church in McKinney, Texas. He is also the Denison Forum Senior Fellow for Church Leadership. “Talent” shows fill our screens. Daily Articles about Luke Combs’ rejection by The Voice and Nightbirde’s withdrawal from America’s Got Talent testify to their popularity.
SocietySmithsonian

Smithsonian Launches “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past” With a Virtual Forum

The Smithsonian will kick off its new race initiative, “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past,” with a virtual forum Aug. 26. The initiative will bring together resources from across the Smithsonian to explore how Americans understand, experience and confront racism through several critical lenses like wellness, wealth and the arts. “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past” will include virtual and live events across the country as well as digital content, storytelling and learning resources for students and educators.
Small BusinessInc.com

How Game Show Prize Money and Grateful Customers Propelled These Entrepreneurs to Breakout Success

Kim Lewis launched her first business, a social network for women with curly hair, with money her husband, Tim, won on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Luck? More like strategy. After seeing him rip through question after question while bingeing on old episodes one night, she got him booked him for a tryout and a trip to New York. On the show, he locked in the $25,000 they needed for seed money and bowed out after correctly answering the $100,000 question. Kim quit her job the following Monday. The startup failed, but it inspired her follow-up beauty brand, Chicago-based CurlMix, and taught her how to build a committed following. She didn't know then how crucial that last part would be. --As told to Eric Hagerman.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Big Day Today - Review: I Believe the Children are Our Future

In retrospect, this was never going to be pretty. We want to be kind to the things that we love, and I love the Mysterious Benedict Society books. I wanted to give the TV adaptation a fair chance, and so every time The Mysterious Benedict Society (the show) entirely failed to deliver any of the charm and honesty and youthful joy of the book series of the same name, I mostly chose to overlook, searching for that one moment that did right; that might've made up for all the drag. But doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results - as old adage says, that’s how you achieve insanity. This week's finale moved beyond the rest of the season's simple mediocratic lack of commitment and into a new territory of plot shoe-horning and inexplicable events that the audience is supposed to shirk off without justification. And as kind as I’d like to be now, as the humble Disney+ show’s first (and only?) season comes to a close, I’ve held myself back for 8 weeks: it’s time to be insane.
Video Gameshoustonianonline.com

Human review – past, present and future

French Amplitude studios made a good 4X game with humanity that looks a lot like its biggest competitor, but has enough face to earn its own spot. The game is well laid out. The most important features are the division into different eras, the stars of the era to be obtained and the temporary change of culture. Amplitude brought straightforward gameplay mechanics to the game, backed by an equally straightforward interface. It makes humanity a great game to start with the well-known 4X genre. However, not all is well. Hand-to-hand combat is a bit confusing, the last era is full of new options that don’t come out well and many environmental influences have been mentioned but not well executed. Fortunately, these are things that are still best resolved by an update.
Rowlett, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Rowlett veteran featured in book

Rowlett Resident Chris Kilgore was featured in Colin Cahoon’s new book, Mended Wings. The book focuses on the experience of ten Purple Heart helicopter pilots during the Vietnam War. “I was a helicopter pilot, and it was a 12-month adrenaline rush,” Kilgore said. “I couldn’t wait to get there. I...
Religionssnet.org

Sunday: The Prelude to Rest

Different from the stories of most ancient cultures, the biblical Creation account makes it abundantly clear that the sun, the moon, or the stars are not deities. They enter into the picture only on the fourth day and are subject to the Creator’s word. Moses’ description of days 5 and...
Mitchell, SDcityofmitchell.org

"The Children's Blizzard" Book Discussion

Mitchell Public Library will host a discussion of The Children's Blizzard on Saturday, August 14th at 3:00 PM, at the Corn Palace Outdoor Plaza. Marilyn Carlson Aronson, a South Dakota Humanities Council scholar, will lead the discussion. For more information, contact Zack North at 605-995-8480 or znorth@cityofmitchell.org. Mitchell Public Library has copies of "The Children's Blizzard" available for check-out. Copies are available at the front desk. The Children's Blizzard tells the story of a historic event that occurred in South Dakota. The One Book South Dakota discussions help fulfill the South Dakota Humanities Council's mission to "celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state." Join other readers to discuss this important experience and how ordinary people face extraordinary events and make difficult decisions.
