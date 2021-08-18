A biweekly feature courtesy of The Grateful American Book Prize Showing our children that their past is prelude to their future

In retrospect, this was never going to be pretty. We want to be kind to the things that we love, and I love the Mysterious Benedict Society books. I wanted to give the TV adaptation a fair chance, and so every time The Mysterious Benedict Society (the show) entirely failed to deliver any of the charm and honesty and youthful joy of the book series of the same name, I mostly chose to overlook, searching for that one moment that did right; that might've made up for all the drag. But doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results - as old adage says, that’s how you achieve insanity. This week's finale moved beyond the rest of the season's simple mediocratic lack of commitment and into a new territory of plot shoe-horning and inexplicable events that the audience is supposed to shirk off without justification. And as kind as I’d like to be now, as the humble Disney+ show’s first (and only?) season comes to a close, I’ve held myself back for 8 weeks: it’s time to be insane.