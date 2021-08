When people complain about their families, the most common response I hear is, “You can’t pick your family.” How true for blood relatives. With my husband and I being so far from our relatives, we need family – blood relatives or not. We are grateful to be a part of our church family, which is sometimes referred to as being adopted into God's family. That is something we can choose to do, but how about children born into a family where they don’t feel loved, or worse, one that didn't genuinely want them?