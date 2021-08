302 E Broadway, owned by Kristine Lyle, has recently been repaired after sustaining a great deal of damage in April of 2020 when someone ran into the building. At the time of the accident, Lyle’s building was the retail location and maker space for Fiddle Dee Dee, owned by Lori (Westendorf) Hammes. Fiddle Dee Dee then moved to a temporary location but with the recent acquisition of 203 E Broadway, that business will be moving once again.