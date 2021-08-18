Fine Artists, Crafters, Bakers Sought For Alva’s 51st Nescatunga Arts Festival Set For November 6

Fine artists, crafters and bakers/sugar artists are welcome to register for the 51st Nescatunga Arts Festival in Alva, Oklahoma, set for Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woods County Fairgrounds. New to the event this year is the Nescatunga Sugar Show that is open to anyone who loves to bake and decorate cakes, cookies or cupcakes. Plans are to house fine artists and crafters…