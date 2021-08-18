Portsmouth paranormal group investigates suspected brothel and speakeasy in Pennsylvania for TV show

The research team from Virginia stood inside a dark, fenced storage cage in an old building in York, Pennsylvania.

“Are there too many people in the cage?” one investigator asked, trying to coax any lingering entities to make themselves known.

The response was quick: “Too many,” a womanly voice said.

The team didn’t know whose voice it was, but locals say the cage once held the belongings of Jerry, who was later killed in an accident.

Investigators didn’t make contact with anyone by that name when they visited the property, which many believe was once a brothel and a speakeasy selling alcohol illegally during the Prohibition Era of the ’20s and ’30s.

The team later stood near a stage with a wooden chair, surrounded by peeling gray walls and other relics of what investigators call “York’s underground city.” They recorded voices there, too, one woman calling herself a flapper, a party girl who would have been a popular fixture among the speakeasy crowds.

The footage was collected in January 2020 by Argos Paranormal, a group based in Fairfax County, and the Portsmouth Paranormal Society .

The episode was recently released on Argos’ YouTube channel and aired on its “The Witching Hour” series, which is available on public access TV stations in several states including Virginia, Colorado, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Argos team first met the Portsmouth group in 2018 and asked it to come along when it needed help with the York property. The groups spent one night exploring the speakeasy and the basement of an apartment complex that some believe was a hospital, doctor’s office or morgue in the early 20th century.

Matt Woods, who lives in Virginia Beach, joined the Portsmouth Paranormal Society around 2018 and has been investigating for around 10 years. In his day job, he works in the fraud, waste and abuse department at Anthem.

As a paranormal investigator, he’s studied homes, buildings and battlefields in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, several times. The group’s founder lives in Portsmouth, and Woods said the group is made up of seven people who have fun investigating. But their work also gives people peace of mind.

“We have gotten calls from people who may have just bought a home and want to make sure it’s safe,” he said. “Halloween can be a peak time in calls and events for obvious reasons. Sometimes people will call us to investigate their homes so they can have their own proof.”

Woods isn’t sure how many calls the group typically gets, but said things slowed down during the pandemic; they did more outdoor investigations.

About two years ago, he and another member investigated a Virginia tavern built in the 1700s. Revolutionary War figures such as George Washington and Lord Cornwallis once walked its halls.

The tavern has a theater. Woods and his teammate stood near the stage and heard footsteps, getting louder, faster, heading toward them.

Then Woods felt a frigid wave wash over his right arm.

Their cameras picked up the noise.

“To feel like you made a connection with something,” he said, “is surreal.”

The investigators usually start by meeting with the homeowner or caretaker of a property and asking about the suspicious activities, such as when they occur and if they are centered on particular people.

The team sets up multiple stationary cameras, and equipment to capture voices in “Electronic Voice Phenomenon” sessions.

The team members note drafts from windows and doors, and whether air conditioners or heat turn off and on. They try to stay together, too.

“If we are in a room conducting an EVP Session and somebody bumps into something, we would mark that by saying something like ‘That was Matt. I bumped into a chair,’” Woods said. “This lets us know that when we are reviewing evidence, that particular sound was one of us.”

The work can be tedious. Ten cameras rolling for eight hours is 80 hours of footage to analyze. That doesn’t include recording devices, Woods said.

He helped on the York investigation and the group worked from around 8 p.m. to about daybreak at both locations. The voice recordings of people answering their questions and the people identifying themselves as nurses and the flapper girl — those, Woods considers pretty good evidence.

“We did receive quite a few responses from individuals talking about how there was alcohol down there,” said Ryan Martinez, “The Witching Hour” producer. “They kept talking about dancers.”

The York locations are two of the most complex properties they’ve ever tackled because they couldn’t find information about the locations at the local libraries or online. Most of the information came from word of mouth, Martinez said.

In the speakeasy, visitors complained of being touched by someone — or something — or hearing a woman hum. Some have seen shadowy figures and unexplainable lights.

In the basement, people have heard coughs and groans as if from sick patients who passed decades ago.

Martinez learned about the properties and reached out to Lora Cole Shirey, who owns York Ghost Tours and is in charge of all paranormal-related events at the locations.

York is known for its suspected haunted properties. Locals believe that the ghosts of two theater-goers frequently return to an old playhouse and that a dead witch doctor haunts his torched house in Stewartstown .

The team’s research showed that many of York’s buildings were once temporary hospitals, Martinez said, but he couldn’t find evidence for the building the team investigated.

The team used digital voice recorders, which are often viewed as the most efficient at documenting spirits.

The team also used a structured light sensor camera, which maps out stick figures if it picks up activity.

“We did pick up a couple of instances, rather briefly, where it did map something out, and none of us were standing in that general location,” Woods said.

This practice of ruling out logical explanations and interference during investigations is common.

“I think there’s just too many people out there that when they hear something or they see something, they automatically think it’s haunted,” he said. “We are very careful to make sure that we will allow any possible interference on our part or anything else for that matter before we say ‘OK, yeah. We can’t explain that.’”

In the basement, some entities even identified themselves as doctors and patients.

Martinez said he’s excited for viewers to hear about York’s history and how it may tie into their findings.

“The paranormal activity at both these locations are truly as mysterious and uncertain as the history of these places.”

To watch the episode, visit www.youtube.com/argosparanormal .

