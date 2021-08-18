Editorial: Transit dreams derailed

Lisa Santiago rides the Tide light rail on Aug. 4 in Norfolk, Va. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Hampton Roads Transit will on Thursday mark the 10th anniversary of The Tide light-rail system welcoming its first riders.

Don’t expect much fanfare, though. The Tide remains an enigma in Hampton Roads, a transportation initiative long on promise and potential that has fallen far short of both by nearly every measure.

Ten years ago, when The Tide opened its doors, it was already the subject of simmering discontent. Building the 7.4-mile line through downtown Norfolk cost $318.5 million, or $86 million more than its original price tag, and opened about a year and a half behind its original schedule.

The unexpected costs caused turmoil on the Norfolk City Council, led to a shake-up of Hampton Roads Transit leadership and sowed the seeds of doubt in Virginia Beach, where a planned extension intended to deliver rail service to the Oceanfront.

A reluctance to jump on board The Tide ultimately led to a 2016 referendum in Virginia Beach, in which 57% of voters opposed building the line through the city. Only 43% voted in favor. That was effectively the end of the line for hopes the light-rail system would serve as a regional mass transit connection binding the two communities together.

Some in both cities, and elsewhere in Hampton Roads, point to this as a tragic setback, a moment for regional cooperation squandered. They see it as a missed opportunity to alleviate chronic traffic problems, enhance economic development efforts and link many popular destinations in south Hampton Roads together.

But the will of the voters deserves respect. Those arguing in favor of expansion simply did not make their case effectively, and it was hard to deny that Norfolk’s experience — the construction delays, the cost overruns — didn’t sit well with taxpayers who would foot the bill.

Arguments in favor of the light rail weren’t helped by the performance of the starter line in Norfolk, which struggled to reliably attract riders and did not become an integral part of the city’s transportation network.

According to Virginian-Pilot reporting marking The Tide’s fifth anniversary, the rail system outpaced projections of 2,900 daily rides, reaching a high-water mark of 4,878 riders a day in 2012. But recent numbers show an aspiration of 7,130 daily rides by 2030 are quite unlikely to materialize.

Some 142,334 patrons used The Tide in August 2018, good enough to average 4,591 a day. But it’s never come close to that number since, even accounting for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mass transportation.

For Norfolk, the future is the focus, not the past, and that’s a healthy approach. There’s little sense in rehashing what’s happened before as it does nothing to make the system more attractive to riders today and in the future.

Toward that end, officials in Norfolk and at HRT are exploring options for light-rail expansion within city limits, planning a route that would bring The Tide to the Military Circle redevelopment area. Ideas of extending rail to Naval Station Norfolk appear to be waning, with HRT looking at building out rapid transit bus lines there, according to an August update.

Of utmost importance is making sure The Tide works as part of an integrated multi-modal transportation infrastructure. Connecting high volume destinations — military bases, airports, employment centers, tourist attractions — is the hallmark of any successful city.

The hope thereafter is that it becomes the basis for a more connected region. The water crossings make linking the Peninsula and south Hampton Roads a complicated endeavor but making travel between cities easier and more reliable is the key to unlocking the region’s full potential.

That, of course, requires cooperation and widespread buy-in, not only in city halls and board rooms, but among the people who live and work here and who must both pay the costs and utilize the system.

Without it, occasions such as The Tide’s 10th anniversary today are not cause for celebration but rather are ruminations of what might have been.