What 5 of the biggest ASC companies did in the past 60 days

Seven ASC leaders spoke with Becker's on whether COVID-19 is affecting their long-term growth plans. Editor's note: These answers were edited lightly for brevity and clarity. Heather Self, RN. Administrative Director of Embassy Surgery Center (Lancaster, Calif.): Our plans for growth have not been disrupted completely. I think our team is doing a great job at taking things slow and being mindful of long-term impacts our decisions will make. However, we know that in order to meet the needs of the community, we have to continue to evolve and grow. We are learning to function alongside COVID-19. This has made our team of staff and surgeons more adaptable, strengthened our teamwork and resiliency and reminded us that healthcare will change at a moment's notice.