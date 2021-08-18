Cancel
What 5 of the biggest ASC companies did in the past 60 days

By Marcus Robertson -
beckersasc.com
 5 days ago

Here are the 10 most notable things some of the major ASC companies have done in the last 60 days:. The company released its second-quarter financial report on Aug. 4, showing a 45 percent revenue increase year over year, hitting $543.3 million. It also showed a second-quarter net loss of $26.9 million. Surgery Partners spent $100 million in capital and has more than twice that in acquisitions under a letter of intent.

www.beckersasc.com

