A new surgeon-president and strategic expansion in the outpatient space are some of the key developments at Golden Valley, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics this year. 1. Owen O'Neill, MD, succeeded David Holte, MD, as president of the board of directors in February. Dr. Holte, a spine surgeon, held the role for 19 years, during which he was instrumental in securing Twin Cities' partnership with the Minnesota Vikings, which helped the group grow its presence in the state.