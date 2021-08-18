Illinois State picked to win MVC volleyball title, Salukis slated 10th
ST. LOUIS — Defending Missouri Valley Conference volleyball champion Illinois State was picked to repeat this season in the annual coaches poll released Wednesday. The Redbirds, who won the regular-season title and the Valley Tournament, received three first-place votes and 79 points to edge second-place Drake (77 points, one first-place vote). Loyola was a close third with 75 points and one first-place vote. Missouri State (71 points, one first-place vote) and Bradley (71 points) tied for fourth in the poll. UNI (68 points, one first-place vote) was sixth, followed by Valparaiso (40 points), Indiana State (31 points, one first-place vote), Evansville (26 points) and Southern Illinois (12 points).thesouthern.com
