Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

In the Garden

Guard Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I have some two year old swamp sunflowers which were up this spring about 18 inches to 2 feet in height and spreading to my delight each year. Today my husband’s horse was out in the yard grazing, and he “topped” about 90 percent of the stalks ... trimmed them to about 3 to 4 inches. Do you think they will still have blooms later this year?

www.guardonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Summer Garden#Flower Garden#South Arkansas#Weather#Bright Lights Swiss Chard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Multiply Your Hydrangeas Without Spending A Dime

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful. There are about 100 species of this flowering shrub, although you’ll find a few main types in North America. They may be white, pink, blue, red, purple and even pistachio. Gardeners can change the colors of hydrangeas by adjusting the soil’s pH levels, as well.
Gardeningthespruce.com

When and How to Fertilize Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are beloved for their large flower heads and attractive colors. Welcome them to your garden as a glorious focal point or for showy cut flowers. They are easy to love and grow across most of the United States, but need a little extra care in the realm of fertilizing. Be sure to follow these guidelines for how to fertilize hydrangeas a few times a year. Use these tips to welcome even more lush blooms throughout summer and fall and keep foliage healthy.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
GardeningTelegraph

Gardening in August: What to plant and tidy in your garden this month

August offers the best of both worlds for gardeners nationwide: verdant salad leaves and tomatoes are ripe for the picking, along with early autumn fruit including blackberries, mulberries and plums. One day might offer scorching heat; while another you'll be reaching for the long-forgotten cardigan. Take a look at my guide below for some pointers on what to do in the garden this month. You'll be surprised at how much there is to be done.
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
AnimalsBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Planting proper plants for monarch butterflies

Answer: You are right! After the flowers fade on the plant, Asclepias tuberosa get grayish-green seed pods that are three to 6 inches long. When the seed pods turn brown, they will break open and the hundreds of seeds, which have puffs of cotton attached to them, will get dispersed by the wind. To collect the seeds, let the seed pods dry on the plant, but collect them before the pods break open. The seeds are flat, brown, and shaped like a teardrop. Plant the seeds in the fall (November is a good time) as they need cold stratification; making them perfect candidates for winter sowing. It will take two to three years to see flowers on the plants.
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
GardeningTree Hugger

Growing Lilac in Your Backyard: Plant Care Tips

Lilacs are such a bright spot in spring, serving as a reminder to us that warmer days are ahead. If you are approaching a garden or neighborhood with blooming lilacs, you’re sure to smell them before you see them. The tiny flower clusters pack a powerful and sweet punch of fragrance that can fill a yard or room, even if you only have a single cut flower.
GardeningRomesentinel.com

How to deadhead your plants

Deadheading is a gardening term that defines the process of removing faded or dead flowers from plants. By taking off faded flowers, you beautify the landscape and keep plants blooming longer. Reasons. for deadheading. You can question why deadheading needs to be done; after all, plants in nature do just...
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

These colorful flowers lure hummingbirds to the garden

There are few experiences in a garden that offer us the excitement of discovery like a hummingbird darting from flower to flower. But it’s not a matter of chance that you find these flying jewels in your landscape. They are after your nectar, whether natural or supplemental, but there are many other components that can draw them in.
GardeningFlorida Times-Union

Garden Help: Tips for creating a healthy soil

We get a lot of questions from folks dealing with plant and pest issues in their landscape about “what to spray” or “how to fertilize.” Oftentimes we want the quick fix. What if there were more to having a thriving landscape than applying the right amount of irrigation, fertilizer and pesticide? How did plants survive before the advent of modern gardening?
GardeningIsland Packet Online

The seeds of this oddly beautiful weed stay viable in the soil for over 100 years

The mullein had finished blooming, and stood up out of the pastures like dusty candelabra ... — Elizabeth Enright. Common mullein (Verbascum thapsus) is one of some 360 species of mulleins native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. This odd-looking weed — which can grow five or six feet tall — has other, more colorful names, such as lungwort, candlewick, blanket-leaf, feltwort, and Quaker rouge.
Gardeningredmondspokesman.com

Gardening column: Comatose tomatoes? Time for extra care

It’s time for a head’s up. Now isn’t the time to get caught napping in the tomato patch. My tomatoes may have gotten off to a slow start as a result of the extreme heat. Tomatoes prefer and grow best when temperatures are under 90 degrees Fahrenheit. For weeks the plants just seemed to sit there.
Posted by
Gardening Soul

Baking Soda Uses – Here Are 5 Nifty Uses In The Garden

Gardening is one of the best physical activities you can do, as it comes with countless physical and mental health benefits. Moreover, fresh and home-grown produce is of much higher quality than the one we buy at a grocery store, and the taste is simply incomparable.
AnimalsFlorida Times-Union

Garden Q&A: Summer insects: What's munching on your plants?

What is making these circular holes in my redbud leaves? Should I spray them with something?. The circular holes are made by leafcutter bees. There are more than 63 species of native leafcutter bees in Florida. They are important pollinators for vegetable and fruit crops. Commercially they are used to pollinate blueberries, onion, carrots and alfalfa. They will also pollinate wildflowers. No spraying is necessary. The bees do not remove enough of the leaf to damage the plant. In this case they are only cutting circles out of the new flush of leaves on the redbud tree.
AgricultureBHG

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country. Removing weeds from your yard can feel like a never-ending battle, but it's key to keeping your lawn and garden looking their best and your plants healthy. In some cases, those weeds can impact your own health as well. You may already be familiar with certain dangerous plants to avoid, like poison ivy, but right now it's poison hemlock that's grabbing our attention. Recently, populations of this toxic and invasive plant have been exploding in parks and gardens across the country. It thrives in moist soil and the flooding the country has been experiencing has played a part in its unprecedented growth. Every part of poison hemlock is highly toxic to humans, livestock, and other animals, including your dog or cat.
Gardeningthesungazette.com

Late Summer Horrors in the Vegetable Garden

It’s summer, the vegetable garden is going great, and you’re happy. Then overnight, things change. The plants look dirty, bug-infested, overrun with weeds, tired out. What happened?. Most of our summer vegetables are annuals. After a long season the plants are running low on energy. This is their normal cycle....
GardeningOne Green Planet

How to Convert a Lawn Into a Productive Garden

Lawns are getting a bad rap these days, and the truth is that it doesn’t have to be that way. The problem, perhaps, is that we have — as is oft the case — taken things a bit too far into the one-track mindset. While undoubtedly a huge patch of grass and little else is a complete energy, money, and resource sink, it doesn’t mean that our entire yard needs to be put to garden beds and dedicated to home food production. There is a happy medium that can provide food, biodiversity, and a place to spread a blanket out for a picnic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy