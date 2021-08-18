Cancel
North Carolina Senators Act On Revised Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Committee

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina senators on Wednesday took action on a revised bill to legalize medical marijuana. An earlier version of the reform legislation cleared the same panel and another committee last month, but it was rereferred back to Judiciary earlier this month. Members accepted the revisions in the new version of the bill, setting it up for formal approval at a subsequent meeting.

www.marijuanamoment.net

Comments / 0

Congress & CourtsCaledonian Record-News

Local Lawmaker Chairs Cannabis Caucus

A local lawmaker has been appointed chairman of the newly formed Democratic House Cannabis Caucus, which is looking to develop bipartisan legislation for legalized and regulated marijuana in New Hampshire to help boost economic development and state revenues. At the June state budget meeting, state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill,...
Virginia StateRichmond.com

New marijuana penalty unlikely, Virginia lawmakers say

Virginians caught possessing more than an ounce of marijuana, the state’s legal limit, but less than a pound of the drug, stand to face a light, $25 civil penalty. The potential repercussions jump drastically after the one pound benchmark to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A government...
Public Healthpublicradioeast.org

Parental Consent For COVID-19 Vaccine Now Law In North Carolina

North Carolina children now must get approval from a parent or guardian before receiving the current COVID-19 vaccine available to them. Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation on Friday that contained the written consent mandate. It was part of a larger bill that expands the medications or immunizations that pharmacists trained to deliver shots can administer to consumers, including vaccines. The consent would apply immediately for the COVID-19 vaccine provided by any health care provider as long as the vaccine is designated by federal regulators for emergency use. State law otherwise allows some youth to provide their own permission for certain treatments, like for communicable diseases.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

North Carolina: Enough senators agree sports gambling bill is good bet

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Sports gambling would be authorized across North Carolina, with up to a dozen entities licensed to offer online and in-person betting, in legislation approved by Thursday by the state Senate. The bipartisan measure advances to the House although a majority of Senate Republicans, who control the...
Hobbieslegalsportsreport.com

Bill Expanding North Carolina Sports Betting Receives Senate Approval

A bill to expand North Carolina sports betting moved past the Senate Thursday. Senators passed SB 688, 26-19. Now the bill, which legalizes North Carlina online sports betting, moves to the House. There was no discussion during Thursday’s vote. Sen. Jim Perry and Sen. Paul Lowe introduced the bill in...
HealthDispatch

How NC went from ‘Never’ to ‘Maybe’ on legalizing medical marijuana

A survey conducted in January says 73% of North Carolinians want medical marijuana legalized. 36 states plus Washington D.C. allow marijuana use for medicinal purposes. Opponents say legal medical marijuana will lead to the legalization of recreational use. In March 2015, a bipartisan committee in the Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature...

