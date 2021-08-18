4 Foodie Things To Do in O.C. This Week

Back in spring, local artists Laura Glazer and Jennifer “JJ” Jones decided to put up posters around Portland with the words “Agnès Varda Forever” and pull tabs with names of the iconic French New Wave director’s films. The project took off better than the pair ever expected: The term “Agnès Varda” saw a dramatic spike in searches here in Oregon, friends and strangers began putting up posters in other cities, and news even reached the pioneering director’s daughter, Rosalie Varda. Now, the project has led to a film festival, too. Starting this week, Clinton Street Theater will hosts the Agnès Varda Forever Festival—screenings of five of Varda’s films, curated by Glazer and Jones. It kicks off with Varda’s life-affirming classic Cléo From 5 to 7, which follows a singer in Paris for the two hours leading up to a biopsy result. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, Aug. 19. Festival continues through Aug. 31. $8 per screening, $35 for all five.