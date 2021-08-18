Cancel
FuboTV CEO thinks 5 million people could subscribe by 2026

While most of the global media and entertainment world is focused on transitioning from legacy pay TV to subscription streaming video, FuboTV is swimming upstream. The company has earned a $4 billion market capitalization by consistently adding subscribers to a digital bundle of linear networks with a heavy emphasis on sports programming. FuboTV has about 700,000 subscribers and last week raised its guidance to more than 900,000 paying customers by year-end.

