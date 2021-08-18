Cancel
Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Jokes That Camila Cabello’s Hit Song ‘Might Send Me Into Labor’

By Elise Sole
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Love Hewitt is due soon with baby number three, and she’s trying to hurry up childbirth — with a little help from Camila Cabello. On Tuesday, the Hot In Cleveland star, 42, shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories in which she danced to Cabello’s hit song “Don’t Go Yet.” Tagging the pop star, Hewitt wrote, “The bump and I are obsessed with this song!” and “Might send me into labor LOL.” Hewitt captioned another slide, “And I have a built-in bongo” while tapping her baby bump to the beat.

