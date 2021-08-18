Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Jokes That Camila Cabello’s Hit Song ‘Might Send Me Into Labor’

Camila Cabello says that being outspoken about loving her body, including her stretch marks and cellulite, has been a "really liberating" experience. In July, the 24-year-old singer went viral after addressing paparazzi photos of her working out in a crop top. "Being at war with your body is so last season," said Cabello in a TikTok video captioned, I luv my body. "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat, and we got to own that, baby."