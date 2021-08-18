Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Jokes That Camila Cabello’s Hit Song ‘Might Send Me Into Labor’
Jennifer Love Hewitt is due soon with baby number three, and she’s trying to hurry up childbirth — with a little help from Camila Cabello. On Tuesday, the Hot In Cleveland star, 42, shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories in which she danced to Cabello’s hit song “Don’t Go Yet.” Tagging the pop star, Hewitt wrote, “The bump and I are obsessed with this song!” and “Might send me into labor LOL.” Hewitt captioned another slide, “And I have a built-in bongo” while tapping her baby bump to the beat.www.sheknows.com
