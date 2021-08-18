Cancel
San Diego, CA

Goat Rodeo members harmonize in music, but not coffee choices: ‘It’s definitely a big matter of contention’

By George Varga San Diego Union-Tribune
pacificsandiego.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe members of Goat Rodeo couldn’t be more in harmony when it comes to fusing elements of bluegrass, chamber music, Americana, jazz, Celtic and more. But when it comes to coffee, there appears to be some major discord between the Grammy Award-winning group’s members — cellist Yo-Yo Ma, contrabassist Edgar Meyer, mandolinist/singer Chris Thile, violinist/singer Stuart Duncan and singer Aoife O’Donovan.

