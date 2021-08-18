Cancel
REPORT: Sharon Versyp Being Investigated For Creating “toxic and hostile” Environment

By Hammer, Rails
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome breaking news has emerged out of the Purdue Women’s Basketball program Wednesday morning as it is alleged that Head Coach Sharon Versyp created a “toxic and hostile” environment. The university will be launching an investigation into whether Versyp broke the school’s anti-harassment policy, per Mike Carmin. The longtime leader of the Boilermakers is also accused of actively allowing Terry Kix to contribute to this environment as well.

