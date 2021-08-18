REPORT: Sharon Versyp Being Investigated For Creating “toxic and hostile” Environment
Some breaking news has emerged out of the Purdue Women’s Basketball program Wednesday morning as it is alleged that Head Coach Sharon Versyp created a “toxic and hostile” environment. The university will be launching an investigation into whether Versyp broke the school’s anti-harassment policy, per Mike Carmin. The longtime leader of the Boilermakers is also accused of actively allowing Terry Kix to contribute to this environment as well.www.chatsports.com
