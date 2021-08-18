Church events

This is a list of upcoming church meetings, socials and other events that we run one time free. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday; call 812-738-2211. Perseverance Chapel United Methodist Church will have a missions supper from 5 to 6:30 Friday followed by an “in the bag” auction. Free-will donations and auction proceeds will support missions. The supper will offer grilled burgers, brats, barbecue, salads, chips, cookies and brownies. For the auction, a variety of containers, bags and purses will be auctioned with each containing a secret item. There will be a bazaar/craft table available during the evening. The church is located at 4100 Perseverance Chapel Road south of Corydon.