Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Your Money: Gold prices range-bound in near term

By Calvin Gray
Necole Bitchie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgress on the vaccination entrance and enhancing macroeconomic scenario has favoured threat property and left gold sidelined regardless of beneficial fundamentals. The metallic struggled for many of July however regained these losses by the top of the month. Gold moved up by 2% to $1,815 ranges with the backdrop of a dovish FOMC assertion and weaker-than-expected US financial knowledge taking a toll on the greenback. The US GDP expanded at a 6.5% annual tempo within the second quarter, nicely beneath market expectations.

necolebitchie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gdp#Mutual Funds#Inflation#Fed#Treasury#Different Investments#Quantum Mutual Fund#Bse#Nse#Revenue Tax Calculator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Economykitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as Federal Reserve confab looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning trading Monday, as the key outside...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price holding 1% gains following disappointing flash U.S. PMI data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are solidly above $1,800 an ounce but they are not seeing any new buying interest following weaker-than-expected momentum in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors. Monday, IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for August fell to 61.2 down from July’s reading...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Slam Into 200 Day EMA

Gold markets rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday as we have broken above the 50 day EMA, to reach towards the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA sits at the $1804 level, an area that of course has been rather important. Because of this, I think we are going to struggle a little bit to go much higher, especially as we have obvious selling pressure just above. Furthermore, we have the Jackson Hole meeting this week that will come into the picture, and therefore a lot of people will be paying attention to the statement coming out of there as to whether or not the Federal Reserve is likely to start tapering.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as the Dollar Drops

Gold prices rallied on Monday as the dollar dropped and Treasury yields moved sideways. The markets are now focused on Friday’s Fed meeting in Jackson Hole Wyoming, as many anticipate that the Fed will discuss possibly tapering bond purchases in September. Existing Home Sales continued to rise in July according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 23.08.21

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, pulled down by losses in mining sector stocks and as concerns over the impact of the Delta variant of coronavirus on global economic growth dampened investor sentiment. African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ), Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) and Kumba Iron...
Retailinstitutionalinvestor.com

Micro Futures and Why Treasury Markets Matter to the Retail Trader

The influence of the treasury market and the trend toward self-directed trading meet with arrival of Micro Treasury futures. Smaller futures contracts could open the door to hedging strategies for traders in equity, foreign exchange or gold markets. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the largest and most liquid market in...
Marketsgold-eagle.com

Gold Price Exclusive Update

Our proprietary cycle indicator is DOWN. To public readers of our updates, our cycle indicator is one of the most effective timing tool for traders and investors. It is not perfect, because periodically the market can be more volatile and can result in short term whipsaws. But overall, the cycle indicator provides us with a clear direction how we should be speculating.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a near-term rebound

EUR/USD navigates within a tight range around 1.1670. Oversold levels could spark a technical bounce. While the most likely scenario seems to point to further decline in the short-term horizon, the probability of a technical rebound has been picking up pace in light of the oversold condition of the pair, as per the daily. RSI.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces hurdle near $1,790 as USD remains strong

Gold has moved into a critical area of resistance head of key US data events. The US dollar has collected a safe-haven bid and is on track to extend its recovery. Update: After locking handsome gains in the US session, gold prices retrace from the highs of $1,790. It is expected to hovers in a trading band of $1780 and $1790 amid mixed play of risk aversion and a stronger dollar. The downside of the prices are capped as support emerges from its safe-haven appeal on the rising Delta variant cases. The concerns on global growth recovery offset pressure from the stronger greenback. The US dollar stays elevated near 93.00, as it is also often seen as the safe-currency in the time of turmoil and uncertainty. Fed’s official hawkish comments also aided support to the USD. A higher USD valuation makes the precious metal expansive to other currency holders. A fall in the US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields turns investors attention toward gold, however, gains were limited on lack of physical demand in China and India.
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold To Continue Ranging

Gold traded in a near $20 an ounce range between $1740.00 and $1760.00 an ounce overnight but ultimately settled almost unchanged for the day at $1752.50 an ounce. Some weekend risk-hedging by Asian investors has lifted gold by a modest 0.20% to $1756.00 an ounce today. The yellow metal staved...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stabilizes near $1,750 on steady USD

Gold remains on track to close flat on Thursday. Key technical levels remain intact as XAU/USD waits for the next significant catalyst. Gold could extend its rebound if it manages to clear $1,760. Update: Gold prices refresh daily high above $1,750 and record some mild gains pushing aside the previous...
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Range bound around 1.3800 amid softer USD, Brexit jitters

Brexit concerns offset the US dollar’s weakness amid mixed markets. The cable remains trapped between 21 and 200-DMAs, with bearish RSI. GBP/USD is alternating between gains and losses around the 1.3800 level, looking vulnerable amid looming Brexit concerns. Although, the GBP bulls continue to fight for control, as the US...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles near $1,750 despite USD weakness

Gold has been recovering in a weaker USD environment. Precious metals remain at the mercy of the market's pricing of the Fed. Update:Gold prices attempt to revive above $1,750 on dollar weakness amid falling US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six rivals retreats sub 93.00 level. The US Inflation data eased in July at 5.4 in line with market expectations of 5.3%. The cooling inflation US soothes investor’s concerns about early Fed tapering. Lower Treasury yields and a softer dollar aids the reprieve in the precious metal. Gold’s has been struggling since Friday’s stronger-than-expected US jobs report for July, which fuels bets that the Fed could move more quickly to taper the monthly stimulus of $120 billion, it has been providing to the pandemic hit the economy. The concerns on the spread of the delta variant keep the downside limited for gold prices.
Marketsinvesting.com

Where To Next For Price Of Gold?

Recently, I suggested that gold was looking fragile. If it should break to the downside, then $1,700 per ounce looked as though it might be threatened. That has, indeed, been the case. The collapse of the precious metal saw it hit an intraday low of $1,677.90 per ounce on Monday before recovering to close at $1,726.50. This calamitous price action followed the widespread down candle last Friday, which saw the metal breakaway on excellent volume from the VPOC – denoted with the yellow dashed line at $1,805 per ounce.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hovers near record high as gold prices boost miners

(Adds details, updates prices) Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index held near record-high levels on Wednesday, as higher gold prices helped the heavyweight mining sector offset losses in energy stocks weighed down by oil market volatility. * At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
Businessforexlive.com

A recap of the gold price plummet

If you'd like a further recap ANZ have some notes on commodities in general and XAU in particular, this in summary:. a rough start the week for commodities, with heavy selling in Asian trading before paring some of those gains into the close. Rising coronavirus cases and tighter monetary conditions set the tone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy