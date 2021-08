The Archbold boys golf team has much experience back this season in what should be a memorable ride for them. “We have a lot of new talent this year and at least three golfers coming in with summer tournament experience,” said head coach Luke Rosebrook. “The team has a great work ethic, so it makes it fun to coach them. We work on something at practice and I know they are going to work on it on their own time too. This team is willing to put in the work which will bring them success.”