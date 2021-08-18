Cancel
Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Election time at Stagecoach

By NOTL Museum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike it or not, it's election time again. It's hard to believe this image is real as it shows the Conservative and Liberal parties sharing a building for their headquarters during an election. There must have been a wall between the spaces back then we wonder if each side was listening for strategies through it! Today this former gift shop is all one space with only one entrance. You would recognize it as the Stagecoach Restaurant at 45 Queen St. Happy election time everyone!

