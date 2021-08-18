Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Election time at Stagecoach

Job Summary: The Park City Museum in Park City, Utah has an immediate opening for part-time "Museum Store Assistant”. The successful candidates will provide excellent customer service in all interactions with visitors to ensure a positive experience that drive sales for a successful museum and retail operation. Duties and Responsibilities: Manage all Front of House services: -Welcoming visitors -Museum admission sales -Membership sales -Answering phone calls regarding the Museum, programs, and store -Opening and closing procedures including balancing the cash register and receipts -Retail sales including giving advice and assisting customers with products -Restocking inventory, attaching price tags, and receiving shipments -Keeping the store clean and tidy, including frequent sanitizing, dusting, mopping and COVID-19 cleaning protocols -Managing customer complaints, refunds and other customer queries -Ensure compliance by visitors/customers of all COVID-19 protocols -Helping with COVID-19 cleaning protocols throughout the Museum's exhibits Minimum Qualifications: -Previous retail experience -Strong interpersonal and customer service skills and a “love to sell” -Proficient computer skills -Candidates must be able to meet physical demands of the job including lifting and moving objects up to 40 lbs. and long periods of standing. Part-Time Hourly Wage: $16 - $18 depending on experience This is a part-time position up to 20 hours per week. Shifts available Monday through Sunday, including holidays (AND WEEKEND HOURS ARE REQUIRED).