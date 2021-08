If you thin that being young and healthy is enough to protect you from the spread of COVID-19, think again. A new statement from San Bernardino County reports that young, healthy people still need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While the number of residents getting vaccinated has climbed to nearly 60 percent with at least one shot, young people ages 18 to 49 are the largest group of people who aren’t lining up for their shots in enough numbers. Reporter Gary Daigneault has the latest figures…