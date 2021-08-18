Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Friday Harbor, WA

Town Administrator Duncan Wilson receives WCMA 2021 Excellence Award

By Life
sanjuanjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. The Town is pleased to announce that Town Administrator Duncan Wilson was presented the 2021 Excellence Award from the Washington City Management Association (WCMA). This annual award recognizes the outstanding administrator or manager who has enhanced the effectiveness of local elected officials and consistently initiated creative and successful programs.

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Friday Harbor, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Town#Wcma Summer Conference#The Town Council#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy