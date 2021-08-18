You might like Stradivarius violins because worms hate them
Some of the most sought-after violins on the planet may owe their sounds to deworming chemicals used by their Italian manufacturers 300 years ago. According to new research published in the German journal Angewandte Chemie, violins made by Antonio Stradivari (often known as Stradivarius) and his contemporary, Guiseppe Guarneri, were treated with proprietary blends of mineral salts, which may have forever altered their physical structures. The instruments, known collectively as Cremonese violins after Cremona, the home of their makers, are some of the most sought-after objects on the planet. Stradivarius violins have sold for more than a million dollars.www.popsci.com
