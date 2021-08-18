Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

You might like Stradivarius violins because worms hate them

By Philip Kiefer
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the most sought-after violins on the planet may owe their sounds to deworming chemicals used by their Italian manufacturers 300 years ago. According to new research published in the German journal Angewandte Chemie, violins made by Antonio Stradivari (often known as Stradivarius) and his contemporary, Guiseppe Guarneri, were treated with proprietary blends of mineral salts, which may have forever altered their physical structures. The instruments, known collectively as Cremonese violins after Cremona, the home of their makers, are some of the most sought-after objects on the planet. Stradivarius violins have sold for more than a million dollars.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Popular Science

Popular Science

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Stradivari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violins#Worm#Stradivarius#Violin Acoustics#Italian#German#Angewandte Chemie#Cremonese#Texas A M#Swiss#Parisian#Norwegian#Chinese#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

The World's Most Famous Violins Were Treated With a Secret Chemical Mix, Study Shows

The antique violins made by Antonio Stradivari and Giuseppe Guarneri in the 17th and 18th centuries are still very much sought after by modern-day musicians. Now, a new study reveals one of the hidden reasons why: the chemical treatments applied to the wood of the instruments. As it turns out, it's not just the quality of the craftsmanship that creates the superior sound of these classic violins – called Cremonese violins after the area where they were produced – but also the way the wood was processed. This latest study focussed particularly on the soundboard of the violin, the part that's most...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

The fight against worms gave the Stradivarius their unique sound

Science writing, Aug 17 (EFE) .- The use of chemical substances impregnated in the wood to prevent the attack of worms gave their unique sound to the violins of Antonio Stradivari or Guarneri del Gesú, who used, as has been identified for the first time , salt of boron, zinc, copper or alum.
ScienceTelegraph

Lost woodworking secrets behind Stradivarius violins revealed

Since the 18th century, violin makers have desperately sought to recreate the unrivalled sound of a Stradivarius instrument. Now, almost 300 years later, they may finally have a chance. Scientists trying to unlock the secrets to the violins’ famously smooth sound have discovered that a special coating of salt and...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
SocietyPosted by
InsideHook

When Society Collapses, You’ll Want to Live In These Five Places

There’s a good reason billionaires are moving to New Zealand — if we reach end-of-times, it’s essentially one of five places that you could possibly eke out a semi-normal existence. That’s the conclusion reached by researchers Nick King and Aled Jones in the science journal Sustainability. Their study, “An Analysis...
Animalssparklecat.com

7 Things Humans Do That Confuse Cats

Humans, for the most part, are pretty nice. I can say that because I’ve met lots of them, and it has nearly always been a good experience. But they can be really mystifying! There are a lot of ways humans behave that confuse cats, and I thought I would list a few of them. Can you see how illogical these are?
AnimalsInverse

This animal can kill 10 grown men, but its body adapted to save itself

You don’t want to mess with the golden poison frog, aka the poison dart frog. Its cute appearance belies deadly physiology. Just one of these tiny critters (scientific name: Phyllobates terribilis) contains enough toxins to kill 10 men, making them one of the most lethal animals on the planet relative to their size, which is not much bigger than a paperclip.
LifestylePosted by
KISS 106

Soak Your Strawberries In Salt Water If You Don’t Like Eating Worms

This may or may not ruin strawberries for you, but inside of them are tiny little worms that you've probably been eating this whole time!. Earlier today, I was talking with my coworkers, and strawberries got brought up. I told them that I don't like to eat them. They asked me why, and my response was simply "because I don't want to eat worms." They thought I was being funny until I showed them a TikTok video that went viral about what is hidden inside of all of the strawberries we eat...and it's gross. There's a good chance you may never want to eat a strawberry again.
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
ScienceWashington Post

The human history found inside a seashell

In “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,” Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history — scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic — of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett’s book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy