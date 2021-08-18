Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas parent rips mask off teacher's face, superintendent says

By Elisha Fieldstadt
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents in one Texas district ripped off a teacher's face mask and demanded another educator remove hers, according to the school system's superintendent. "The last few days leading to the start of school have been a whirlwind of information and action from governors, attorneys general, judges, mayors, superintendents and even principals," Eanes Independent School District Superintendent Tom Leonard wrote in a statement Tuesday.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mask Off#Superintendents#Rips#Elementary Schools#Eanes Independent School#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CNN

Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case

(CNN) — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the federal case against attorney Michael Avenatti, who is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients for personal use and to pay creditors. US District Court Judge Michael V. Selna in Orange County, California, granted the motion for mistrial on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy